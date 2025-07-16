Delhi To Step-Up Measures To Tackle Dengue, Start Fogging Early

With the monsoon bringing heightened risk of mosquito-borne diseases, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday instructed Delhi government departments to step up preventative action against dengue, including advancing fogging operations and holding off on fines until two warnings are issued.

Chairing a review meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, CM Gupta told senior officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Jal Board, and Health Department that the next two months will be critical for controlling outbreaks.

"We can't wait for cases to spike before we act," she said during the meeting. "Start now."

At least 246 cases of dengue have been reported so far this year, Municipal councillor Mukesh Goyal said.

Officials said that fogging usually begins in September, but the CM called that too late. She directed that operations begin immediately, especially in densely populated areas.

CM Gupta added that households found with mosquito breeding should not be fined immediately. Instead, field staff must issue two warnings before a challan is handed out.

"People need to be informed first. Penal action is the last step," she said.

Spreading Awareness

According to figures presented in the meeting, anti-mosquito spraying has already been carried out in 5.09 lakh homes, while larvae were found and destroyed in over 71,000 homes. Additionally, larvivorous fish have been introduced at 279 sites as part of biological control efforts.

However, despite these numbers, the CM pointed out gaps in public awareness and on-ground prevention. Officials were told to use all available media-radio, newspapers, social media-to raise awareness, especially in schools, parks, hospitals, and construction sites.

CM Gupta asked the departments to report any shortage of medicines or equipment directly to her office and reminded the officials that lapses in basic preparedness would be taken seriously.

She also called for tighter coordination across departments and emphasised the need for tech-based surveillance to track high-risk areas in real time.