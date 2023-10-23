Rising Dengue Cases, Hospitalisation In Delhi 'Worrying': Lt Governor VK Saxena

VK Saxena appealed to people to take all necessary precautions (File)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena directed the NDMC, MCD and city government on Monday to ensure proper sanitation and mitigation of mosquito breeding on a war footing. He called the rising number of dengue cases and related hospitalisation in the national capital "worrying".

"The rising cases of dengue and related hospitalisation in Delhi, despite a dip in temperature, are worrying.

"Spoke to the Chief Secretary, NDMC Chairman, MCD Commissioner and Secretary (Health), GNCTD to ensure proper sanitation and mitigation of mosquito breeding on a war footing," Saxena said in a post on X.

He appealed to people to take all necessary precautions.

"Also asked them to ascertain adequate facilities at dispenseries and hospitals. I appeal to the people to take all necessary precautionary measures," the LG said.

Asked about Saxena's post, Mayor Shelly Oberoi told a press conference that a high-level meeting of the departments concerned will be held soon to take stock of the situation.

