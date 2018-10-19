Top 5 Small But Effective Tips That Can Help Recover Dengue Fever Fast

Most patients suffering from dengue fever recover within two weeks.

Dengue fever is a viral infection that affects millions of people

With the instances of dengue fever rising almost every day, we provide you with some information and effective tips which will help you in case you are suffering from the disease. Dengue fever is a viral infection that affects millions of people every year. It is a mosquito-borne chronic disease that is widespread in India. It is caused by the dengue virus and is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito. Some of the common symptoms of viral dengue fever include high fever, headache, body aches, weakness, joint pain, loss of appetite, cold and cough, nausea, vomiting and skin rashes and nose bleeding. Most patients suffering from dengue fever recover within two weeks.

Five small and effective tips to prevent and cure dengue:

1. A clean environment:

The first thing that you must do to take care of a dengue patient is maintaining a clean and hygienic environment at home. Also, make sure that the environment is free from mosquitoes since the infection can spread from one person to other person easily. For this you can take some easy steps like using screens on doors and windows, use mosquito nets and make use of the mosquito repellents in and around the house. You should also ensure that there is no water collected in any area in and around the house as mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.

2. Fluids:

Excessive sweating and exertion during dengue fever can lead to extreme dehydration. Ensure that you take a lot of fluids and stay well hydrated. Drink adequate water and other fluids like coconut water, papaya leaf juice, neem juice and other juices at frequent intervals to keep your body well hydrated. Moreover, staying hydrated also reduces the symptoms of headaches, as well as muscle cramps. Water helps in flushing out these excess toxins from your body which can help you recover.

3. Basil leaves:

Basil leaves are fantastic herbs that not only help during dengue fever, but also improve your overall immunity. You can chewing five to six basil leaves everyday. It will boost your immunity and is an effective home-remedy for treating dengue fever. Basil leaves have essential oils with natural insecticidal properties which keep mosquitoes at bay.

4. Adequate rest:

When you have dengue fever, you will have high fever, your body and joints pain constantly. Therefore, it is very important for you take adequate rest. Try and sleep as much as you can. Also, make sure that you do not go to crowded places.

5. High-protein diet:

While you are suffering from dengue fever and even after recovery, patients are advised to consume high protein diet to get required supply of vitamins, minerals, proteins and fats. You can also eat chicken, fish, eggs, legumes and other dairy products to battle the virus fast.

