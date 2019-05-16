National Dengue Day 2019: Warning Signs Of Dengue And Preventive Tips You Must Follow

National Dengue Day 2019 is observed on May 16

May 16 is observed as National Dengue Day. An attempt of the Ministry of Healthy and Family Welfare, National Dengue Day is meant to raise awareness about dengue and its preventive measures. Dengue is caused by the bite of Aedes mosquito which is infected by one or more of the dengue viruses. This mosquito usually bites in daylight. The infection develops after 3 to 14 day of being bit by the infected mosquito. The only way to prevent dengue is to prevent mosquito bites.

Dengue causes symptoms like fever and flu-like illness. Most common symptom of dengue is fever along with rashes, nausea, vomiting, headaches, muscle pain, joint pain, bone pain, pain in the eyes and unusual bleeding of gums, red spots under the skin or bruising.

National Dengue Day: Following are some of the most effective tips to prevent dengue

1. In case you are suffering from dengue, make sure you take medicines that keep your fever under control.

2. Get plenty of rest and drink fluids to prevent dehydration.

3. During the first week infection, dengue virus can be found in blood. If a mosquito bites you at this stage, it becomes infected and can spread the virus to other people through bites. In order to prevent other people from getting infected with dengue, make sure you protect yourself from mosquito bites in case you are already infected with dengue.

National Dengue Day: Dengue causes high fever

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Also, try to be in an air-conditioned room or under a bed net while you have fever.

5. Apply mosquito repellents regularly and wear clothes that cover your skin. Take preventive measures at home by using screens on windows and doors. You can repair holes in screens in order to keep mosquitoes outside. Sleep under a mosquito bed net. Regularly clean items that hold water such buckets, tires, planters, flowerpots, birdbaths, trash containers, etc.

6. Keep your indoors clean and wash floors with disinfectants regularly.

7. If you are planning a trip, check if the area has dengue incidence or not. In case it has high risk of dengue, carry clothes that cover you properly, avoid going to damp areas at night and use mosquito repellents as frequently as possible (follow the instructions mentioned on them properly).

