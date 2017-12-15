Natural Ways To Stave Off Joint Pain This Winter

Highlights Temperatures are dipping every day and it may prove to be troublesome The drop in temperature during winters creates low atmospheric pressures This may cause our muscle tissues to expand

Temperatures are dipping every day and it may prove to be troublesome for elderly considering they may suffer from excessive joint pain. The drop in temperature during winters creates low atmospheric pressures and as per medical research, lower air pressure pushes less against our bodies. This may cause our muscle tissues to expand and possibly put pressure on our joints. We may hardly notice the body change until we start getting sensations of joint irritation, stiffness and swelling that can aggravate our nerves resulting in increased pain.

You can avoid this joint pain by inculcating healthy eating habits. We enlist some foods that may help reduce the inflammation-

1. Millets

Millets are highly nutritious and also-gluten free. They contain quercetin that has anti-inflammatory properties that helps reducing the joint pain significantly.

2. Herbs and spices

Herbs and spices are known to be magical for excessive joint pain. So include more and more herbs and spices like turmeric, coriander, ginger, onions, dill and lemon in your daily diet and see the difference.

3. Yogurt

Yogurt has soothing, cooling and anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce joint pain significantly. It is also a good source of calcium needed to build healthier and stronger bones.

4. Fruits and berries

Fruits like apples, cranberries and apricots can be responsible for relieving your joints. They are loaded with antioxidants that help the body to eliminate free radicals and further suppress joint pain and inflammation.

5. Omega-3 fatty acids

Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids are known to treat joint pain, thanks to the anti-inflammatory properties they have. Include more fish, nuts and dairy in your daily diet.