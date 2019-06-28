Dengue: 5 Natural Mosquito Repellents That Can Help In Preventing Mosquito Bites

Clove oil can be helpful in preventing dengue

Highlights One of the most popular mosquito repellents is citronella Using peppermint oil is another popular natural mosquito repellent You can bank on neem oil for its benefits of preventing mosquito bites

The World Health Organization sees dengue as "fast emerging pandemic-prone viral disease" that is prevalent in many parts of the world. Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral infection that causes severe flu-like illness. In the past 50 years, incidence of dengue has increased 30 fold. Dengue is spread by Aedes aegypti mosquito is the vector which transmits virus that causes dengue. The viruses are passed on to humans through infected female Aedes mosquito. Female Aedes mosquito mainly acquires the virus while feeding on the blood of someone who is infected by dengue. In this article, we are going to talk about natural mosquito repellents that can help you prevent dengue.

Apart from wearing fully-covered clothes and avoiding going to damp places where mosquitoes can breed, you can also try these natural mosquito repellents that can help in preventing mosquito bites.

Natural mosquito repellents that can prevent dengue

1. Citronella

One of the most popular mosquito repellents is citronella. Citronella oil tends to evaporate quickly and is helpful for a short time. In high concentrations, citronella oil can cause irritation on skin. You can dilute it with a carrier oil like coconut oil or jojoba oil to make it less concentrated and avoid skin irritation. Citronella offers protection from mosquitoes for up to 2 hours. You can also buy citronella candles or essential oil and use it as a diffuser at home.

2. Peppermint oil

Using peppermint oil is another popular natural mosquito repellent. It has been found to be fully effective in offering protection against bites from yellow fever causing mosquitoes for around 150 minutes.

Peppermint oil can help in preventing dengue

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Thyme oil

Thyme oil can be effect for short duration to prevent mosquito bites and dengue. Topical applications of compounds of thyme essential oil can provide over 97% protection.

4. Neem oil

You can bank on neem oil for its benefits of preventing mosquito bites and dengue. You can use neem essential oil as a diffuser in your room.

5. Clove oil

Cloves can be helpful in preventing bothering mosquito bites. You can mix clove oil in olive oil and coconut oil and then apply topically on the skin for effective results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

