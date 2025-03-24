CDC Issues Dengue Fever Warning: Know Symptoms And Ways To Lower Your Risk

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning about the rise of dengue fever cases in the US including popular tourist spots US territories of Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. CDC has also mentioned that these numbers are expected to rise throughout the year.

CDC cited that many countries continue to report "higher-than-usual" dengue cases in 2024 and 2025. They have also urged healthcare providers, public health departments, and the public to continue taking steps to prevent, detect, diagnose, and respond to dengue.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), 7.6 million of dengue cases were reported in 2024 alone. Out of these, 3.4 million were confirmed, over 16,000 were classified as severe, and more than 3,000 resulted in fatalities.

Warmer temperatures during the spring and summer months create favourable conditions for mosquitoes to breed. The combination of higher temperatures, increased mosquito activity, and greater human exposure raises the chances of transmission.

As dengue cases are on the rise and the CDC has warned about the potential spike this year, here's what you should know about the symptoms, prevention and treatment of dengue.

Dengue: How to lower your risk

Dengue is a viral disease that spreads from mosquitoes to people. It is more common in tropical and subtropical climates.

What are the symptoms of dengue?

The most common symptom of dengue is fever. Other symptoms include: rash, nausea, headache, body ache, vomiting and muscle and joint pain.

The incubation period for dengue fever is 2 weeks. The symptoms usually last for 2-7 days. Most individuals get better in 1-2 weeks. However, in severe cases, dengue patients require hospitalisation and can be fatal.

How to lower your risk

Remove standing water where mosquitoes breed.

Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus on exposed skin, especially during the day.

Wear full-sleeved upper and long pants to reduce skin exposure.

Aedes mosquitoes are more active during the early morning and late afternoon. Try to stay indoors during these times, if possible.

Stay informed about dengue outbreaks in your area ad follow preventive measures.

Dengue fever cases often rise during the monsoon season due to increased mosquito breeding. It's crucial to stay informed about outbreaks in your area and take preventive measures.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.