After Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar Dignosed With Dengue: "Welcome To The Sick Club"

After Rahul Vaidya, wife Disha Parmar has been diagnosed with dengue. Rahul Vaidya shared on his Instagram story, "Wasn't it enough for me to have dengue ki Disha ko bhi ho gaya... (Was I not enough that Disha was down with dengue as well?)". Disha also shared a selfie of herself and wrote, "Welcome to the sick club." Re-sharing Rahul's story on her Instagram, Disha wrote, "Together forever" and dropped a series of laugh out loud emojis. FYI, Rahul Vaidya was down with a high fever of 104°F a few days ago. He shared a picture of himself with cold wipes placed on his head on his Instagram stories. Then he posted another story with the caption, "Dengue!"

Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on national television. The singer proposed to actress Disha Parmar on her birthday in 2020 on the TV show Bigg Boss 14. The couple got married in July 2021 and Disha announced her pregnancy earlier last year.

Disha Parmar began her career as a model and starred in the TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, opposite Nakuul Mehta. She also featured in the TV show Woh Apna Sa. Disha has also starred in several TV commercials. She famously starred in the TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Rahul Vaidya rose to fame after participating in the first season of the singing reality show Indian Idol. He has sung tracks like Do Chaar Din, Keh Do Na, Tera Intezaar, Aabhas Hai and Yaad Teri among others. He also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 1. Rahul Vaidya is a part of Laughter Chefs - Unlimited Entertainment, which is currently on air.