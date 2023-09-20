Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Welcome A Baby Girl: 'We Are Elated'

Rahul and Disha. (Courtesy: DishaParmar)

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar are now proud parents to a baby girl. On Wednesday, the couple shared the news with their Instafam. Rahul and Disha shared identical posts. The post read, "We are blessed with a Baby GIRL! The mummy and baby both are healthy and doing perfectly well! We would like to thank our Gynaec @dhruptidedhia who was hands on with the baby right since conceiving till birth and special thanks to our family @dnamjoshi & @masuuma at @criticareasiahospitals for giving us the best delivery experience possible! And we are elated! Pls bless the baby." Congratulatory messages poured in on Rahul and Disha's posts. Television actor Drashti Dhami wrote, "Wooooho. Congratulations." Nakuul Mehta wrote, "Aeyy" and dropped a few emojis. Kishwer Merchant wrote, "Congratulations u guys." Badminton player Saina Nehwal dropped a clapping emoji. Take a look at their post:

Last month, Disha Parmar shared pictures from her baby shower. "Couldn't have asked for a better night! Celebrating our baby with just the close friends and family and having the best time," she captioned the post. Take a look at the post here:

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya announced the big news in May by sharing a picture of themselves in which they were all smiles. "Hello from mummy, daddy to be and the baby," read the caption. Take a look at the post here:

Disha Parmar starred in the TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, opposite Nakuul Mehta. She also featured in the TV show Woh Apna Sa. She featured in the TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Rahul Vaidya rose to fame after participating in the first season of the singing reality show Indian Idol. He has sung tracks like Do Chaar Din, Keh Do Na, Tera Intezaar, Aabhas Hai and Yaad Teri among others.