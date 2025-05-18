After Calling Virat Kohli A "Joker", Rahul Vaidya Thanks Cricketer For "Unblocking Him": "You're India's Pride"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Rahul Vaidya faced backlash after calling Virat Kohli a joker online. He claimed that Kohli had previously blocked him on Instagram. Vaidya announced that Kohli has now unblocked him, expressing gratitude.

Singer Rahul Vaidya has been at the centre of controversy after he called Indian cricketer Virat Kohli a "joker". He also claimed that the cricketer had allegedly blocked him on Instagram.

Recently, Rahul shared that Virat has now unblocked him on Instagram. He expressed his gratitude on social media, thanking the cricketer and praising his achievements. "Thank you @virat.kohli for unblocking me... you are one of the best batsman cricket has ever seen, and Aap India ka garv ho! Jai Hind. God bless you and your family," the singer wrote on Instagram.

The disagreement reportedly began after Virat liked a post featuring actress and influencer Avneet Kaur. As the interaction gained attention online, he addressed the situation with a clarification, attributing it to a technical glitch.

"While clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made," Virat said in a statement.

Following the explanation, Rahul took a dig at the cricketer. "Aaj ke baad aisa ho sakta hai ki algorithm bohot saare photos like karde jo maine nahi kare. So jo bhi ladki ho, please don't do PR around it because it is not my mistake. It is Instagram's mistake, okay?" he said.

The singer also claimed that Kohli had blocked him on the platform, sarcastically suggesting that the action may have been taken by Instagram itself. The exchange escalated when the singer alleged that fans of Kohli were targeting him and his family online, following a comment where he referred to Kohli as a "Joker".

"Virat Kohli's fans are even bigger jokers than Virat!" he wrote in one of his Instagram stories.

In another post, he added, "And now you're abusing me, that's fine but you're abusing my wife, my sister.. who have nothing to do with this! So I was right that's why you all Virat Kohli fans are jokers! 2 kaudi ke jokers (sic)."