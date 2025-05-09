Virat Kohli's Family Slams Rahul Vaidya Over His "Joker" Remark: "This Idiot Is On A Mission To Gain Followers"

Singer Rahul Vaidya has found himself at the centre of controversy after he took a dig at cricketer Virat Kohli for his explanation about unintentionally liking a photo of actress Avneet Kaur on social media.

Rahul also hit out at Kohli's fans, calling them "do kaudi ke jokers" for allegedly targeting him and his family online.

In response to Rahul's remarks, Virat Kohli's brother, Vikas Kohli, came out in defence of the cricketer. In a post on Threads, he wrote, "Bache itni mehnat agar apni singing pai karle to shayad apni mehnat se famous ho jaae....While the whole nation is focused on the current situation of what's going on... this idiot is on a mission to gain followers and become famous, taking Virat's name....WHAT A LOSER (sic)."

Vikas' statement came shortly after Rahul Vaidya shared a video in which he referred to Kohli as a "joker" and claimed that the cricketer had blocked him on Instagram.

Following this, Kohli's fans took to social media to defend the cricketer. Reacting to the backlash, Rahul wrote on his Instagram Story, "Virat Kohli's fans are even bigger jokers than Virat! And now you are abusing me that's fine but you are abusing my wife my sister.. who have nothing to do with this! So I was right. That's why you all Virat Kohli fans are jokers! 2 kaudi ke jokers."

In another video, Rahul added, "So, guys, Virat Kohli has blocked me, all you all know. So I think voh bhi Instagram ki glitch hogi, voh Virat Kohli ne block nahi kiya hoga. Instagram ke algorithm ne bola hoga Virat Kohli ko, 'Ek kaam kar, main tere behalf pe Rahul Vaidya ko block kar deti hoon.' Haina (Instagram's algorithm told Virat Kohli, 'I'll block Rahul Vaidya on your behalf') Right?"

Speaking to Zoom, Rahul further clarified his stance, saying, "Virat Kohli has blocked me for some reason. I am not even aware about the reason. I used to be his fan. I am still a fan of the cricketer, but I don't endorse him as a human being. Yesterday, I put a very humourous story, saying that he had liked Avneet Kaur's fan page picture. Then he gave clarification, citing that it was some algorithm glitch. So, probably, I am blocked because of the algorithm ne Virat Kohli ke behalf pe mujhe galti se block kar diya hoga."

He continued, "Eventually, the fans started abusing me. So, I had to give a reply by putting a simple status in which I called them 'jokers' rather than using bad words. Now, I am being trolled; my wife and sister are being trolled. They have been trolled with cuss words and getting abuse on their mother and sister. That's very common right now. What do you expect from jokers?"