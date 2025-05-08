After Rahul Vaidya Claims Virat Kohli "Blocked" Him, Old Video Of Singer Kissing Anushka Sharma's Hand Goes Viral

A throwback video of singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Anushka Sharma has resurfaced on social media, adding a fresh twist to the singer's ongoing online spat with fans of cricketer Virat Kohli.

In the viral clip, Rahul can be seen performing on stage for Anushka. He dedicates a song to her and kisses her hand.

The video's reappearance has triggered a flurry of memes. Many social media users have jokingly linked the clip to Rahul's recent revelation that Virat Kohli had blocked him on Instagram months ago. Some users are now humorously suggesting that this old interaction with Anushka might be the reason behind the block.

The resurfaced video comes shortly after Rahul Vaidya mocked the cricketer's explanation regarding a controversial Instagram activity involving a fan page of actress Avneet Kaur. Kohli had attributed the incident to an "Instagram algorithm glitch," a claim Rahul openly ridiculed.

The cricketer issued a clarification and said, "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding."

"So guys, Virat Kohli has blocked me, as you all know. I think that too is an Instagram glitch," Rahul said in one of his Instagram Stories. "Instagram k algorithm ne bola hoga Virat Kohli ko ki, 'Ek kaam kar, main tere behalf pe Rahul Vaidya ko block kardeti hoon'. Hain na?"

Rahul added, "Main kehna chahta hoon ki aaj ke baad aisa ho sakta hai ki algorithm bohot saare photos like karde jo maine nahi kare. So, jo bhi ladki ho, please don't do PR around it because it is not my mistake. It is Instagram's mistake, okay?"

For the unversed, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in December 2017. They are parents to daughter Vamika and son Akaay.

