Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli At First Public Outing After Avneet Kaur Row? Video Is Viral

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted on a dinner outing in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Several videos from the outing have been doing the rounds on social media.

One of the videos shows the couple arriving at a in Bengaluru. Eagle-eyed fans saw Anushka stepping out of the car while holding the door, seemingly missing Virat's extended hand.

The video also shows Anushka walking slightly ahead of Virat as they make their way to the restaurant.

The clip quickly went viral, with several users commenting on the hand gesture. One person referred to Kohli's recent Instagram story and wrote, "Algorithm mistakenly showed that Anushka didn't hold Virat's hand. There was absolutely no intent behind it." Another user commented, "No more hand holding or big grins?" Some speculated that such interactions could fuel rumours about their relationship.

This was the couple's first public appearance since Kohli responded to the recent controversy involving Avneet Kaur. ICYDK: Virat liked Avneet's picture shared by a fanpage and then disliked it soon after.

The cricketer issued a clarification and said, "I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in December 2017. They are parents to daughter Vamika and son Akaay.