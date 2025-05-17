Abhijeet Sawant Reacts To Rahul Vaidya-Virat Kohli Row: "Rahul Will Do Anything To..."

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Rahul Vaidya commented on Virat Kohli liking a post about Avneet Kaur. He mentioned Kohli has blocked him on Instagram following the incident. Abhijeet Sawant criticized Vaidya for seeking attention through the issue.

Rahul Vaidya recently passed comments on Virat Kohli liking a post about Avneet Kaur which was misconstrued. The singer then spoke about Kohli blocking him on Instagram.

Rahul put up an Instagram story as well, stating, "I want to say that going forward, the algorithm might like many photos which I didn't do. So, the girls, please don't do PR around it because it is not my mistake. It is Instagram's mistake, okay?"

Virat Kohli's massive fanbase did not take the issue lightly as they trolled Rahul Vaidya and his claims.

Recently Abhijeet Sawant, who had competed with Rahul Vaidya in Indian Idol Season 1, reacted to the whole Virat Kohli-Raghul Vaidya row.

Abhijeet told Hindi Rush, "He is somebody who will never go unnoticed. Somebody has this habit of not going unnoticed, he will try to do something to get noticed. Mujhe relevant bhi nahi lagti yeh cheeze. Uska koi matlab nahi hai (I don't think these things are relevant. There is no meaning to this)."

He added, "Koi sach mein bhi ghalat karte bhi dikha aapko phir woh kitna bhi bada ho toh aap boldo (If you see someone doing wrong, even if a big celebrity, then you should tell them). Then you are making a mark...Iska koi matlab nahi hai. Baki koi nahi bol raha hai na (This doesn't make sense. Nobody else is saying anything, right?)."

While Abhijeet Sawant won Indian Idol Season 1, Rahul Vaidya was the second runner-up and Amit Sana was the first runner-up.