Hrithik Roshan's 17-Year-Old Son Hridaan Runs To Avoid Paps. Internet Schools Them, "This Should Be A Crime"

Hrithik Roshan's younger son Hridaan was seen chased by the Mumbai shutterbugs in a viral video. The situation quickly turned grim as Hridaan started running towards his car, followed by the shutterbugs.

What's Happening

Reddit shared a video in which Hridaan is seen trying hard to avoid the Mumbai paparazzi.

At one point of time, Hridaan is seen running towards his car. The paps also chased him and ran after him.

A visibly annoyed Hridaan got into his car quickly. However, the paparazzi didn't stop there and tried to click a glimpse of him from inside the car.

The Internet trashed the video with strong words.

A user wrote, "Poor kid. I also remember the Internet being so creepy towards his looks as a minor, lots of weird comments from clearly middle aged women. This is literally harassment."

Another user wrote, "This should be a crime."

Another user wrote, "This is creepy paps need to learn manners."

Another user wrote, "Leave this kid alone!!! Also people need to stop making thirst edits of him he's still a MINOR!!!!"

Another comment read, "This is dangerous and unnecessarily putting that child in harm's way. The paps should be booked for harassment."

Hrithik And His Family

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got divorced in 2014 after 14 years of marriage. They are parents to two sons Hrehaan and Hridaan. After divorce, they continue to co-parent them. Hrithik Roshan is currently in a relationship with Saba Azad while Sussanne is currently dating Arslan Goni. The ex-couple are spotted together on special occasions, like their children's birthday or graduation ceremony.

In A Nutshell

Hrithik Roshan's son was hounded by the paparazzi on the streets of Mumbai. The Internet schooled them heavily.