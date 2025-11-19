Hrithik Roshan's Mother Pinkie Roshan Reflects On His Divorce With Sussanne Khan As She Remembers Friend Zarine Khan: "Our Children Grew Apart"

Zarine Khan's death has prompted an outpouring of memories and tributes from those who shared a close bond with her. Among them is Pinkie Roshan, who reflected not only on Zarine's warmth but also on the strength that held their families together through challenging times.

A Friendship That Endured Beyond A Divorce

Pinkie Roshan took to Instagram to reminisce about her long-standing friendship with Zarine Khan.

Remembering their bond, she wrote, "A friendship very rare. A relationship very precious. Two mothers whose hearts were happy for each other and happiest when our children turned our friendship into mother of the bride and mother of the groom. Till untill destiny had its own plans."

She noted that Hrithik and Sussanne's divorce, though deeply painful for the families, did not shake the foundation of their own connection. In fact, Pinkie shared that the emotional turmoil drew the two mothers closer rather than apart.

"Our children grew apart and whilst facing their toughest phase we as mothers chose empathy and compassion over bitterness and hatred," she wrote.

Pinkie added that the shared grief and the desire to support their children only strengthened their bond. "We got even closer as we consoled each other with tears in our eyes hugged each other comforted each other....... Tried our best and we found our bond getting stronger and our friendship,,,more secure than ever....Zar i will miss you."

Remembering Zarine Khan

In a separate post, Pinkie Roshan celebrated Zarine Khan's nurturing presence and the healing aura she brought into the lives of those who knew her.

Pinkie wrote, "Zarine Khan. In today's world where we all need therapy counselling but anyone who knew Zar ....she was therapy."

Zarine Khan, who died on November 7 at the age of 81, leaves behind a rich legacy. Before transitioning into a successful interior designer, she briefly ventured into films with appearances in Tere Ghar Ke Saamne (1963) and Ek Phool Do Mali (1969). She married actor-producer Sanjay Khan in 1966.

