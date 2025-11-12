Kriti Sanon Recalls Surprise Call From Hrithik Roshan After Her Debut In <i>Heropanti</i>: "My Phone Buzzed At 2 AM"

Kriti Sanon recently revealed how she received a phone call from Hrithik Roshan after her big Bollywood debut, Heropanti, with Tiger Shroff. The actress, who is the next guest on the chat show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, also added that Hrithik Roshan is the only actor whose posters she has ever had in her room.

What's Happening

On Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, Kriti Sanon shared her ultimate fangirl moment when Hrithik Roshan rang her after watching Heropanti.

Kriti explained, "The only person whose posters I've had in my room was Hrithik Roshan. When Heropanti was released, I remember that Tiger had arranged a screening for him specifically, and I didn't know about it. I was sleeping, and at 2 AM, my phone buzzed and there was an unknown number."

She added, "I checked Truecaller, and it said Hrithik. It took me some time to even process that he was calling. Then I waited until morning and called him back."

Vicky Kaushal Recalled Meeting Hrithik Roshan As A Child

Vicky Kaushal, who is a co-guest on the chat show alongside Kriti, recalled the first time he met Hrithik Roshan.

Vicky shared, "So I was, and still am, such a huge fan of Hrithik. When his first film, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, came out, everybody - every kid in the country was mad about him. And I got to know my dad was working with him. Until then, I had never asked ki papa mujhe isse milwa do, mujhe pata bhi nahi hota tha film set kya hota hai, kaise hota hai (Dad, please introduce me. I didn't even know what a film set was, or how it worked)."

Vicky laughed as he remembered how his father had joked that Hrithik Roshan only met children who could ace the Ek Pal Ka Jeena step from Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.

He concluded by saying that he met Hrithik after rehearsing the step for three days, and the War actor was as warm as ever.

In A Nutshell

Kriti Sanon opened up about getting a surprise 2 AM call from Hrithik Roshan after Heropanti. Vicky Kaushal, who also appeared on the same chat show with Kriti, spoke about meeting the Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai actor for the first time.

