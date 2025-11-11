On <i>Two Much</i>, Vicky Kaushal Answers If Good Sex Is More Important Than Good Conversation

While Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon are yet to share screen space, they seem to have sparked the interest of the audience as they grace a new episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. The trailer of the upcoming episode has left fans in splits, especially on a question asked in the "this side, that side" segment.

The prompt shared in the above-mentioned segment was: "Good sex is more important than good conversation."

To which Vicky Kaushal responded, "Dekho baatein toh hoti rahengi."

Vicky's hilarious answer left the hosts - Kajol and Twinkle - and his co-guest Kriti Sanon in splits.

There were some other fun moments in the short clip shared of the upcoming episode of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon.

When Vicky Kaushal greeted everyone with folded hands, Twinkle joked about how he meets young girls.

To which Vicky replied, "Young girls ke toh per chhoo leta hun main."

Kriti chimed in, "Per chhooega toh maar khaayega."

Kajol and Kriti Sanon even tried acing Vicky Kaushal's viral Tauba Tauba hook step.

Twinkle Khanna and Kajol then joked with Kriti Sanon as they asked her who her latest crush is.

Kriti tactfully answered, "He is not from the industry."

Twinkle added, "I already know his name, but I just can't say it because she's not saying it."

Another episode of Prime Video's Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is upon us. Set to air on Wednesday, a glimpse was shown where this time the guests are Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon.

