Rahul Vaidya On How Virat Kohli's Brother Reacted To His Feud With The Cricketer: "<i>Aap Kyu Publicity Le Rahe Ho</i>?"

One of the most buzzing controversies last month was Rahul Vaidya taking a dig at Virat Kohli for liking a post of actress Avneet Kaur. Virat later cleared the air that it was some mistake because of Instagram's algorithm. Rahul Vaidya added fuel to the fire by saying that the cricketer had blocked him.

In a new conversation with Instant Bollywood, Rahul Vaidya has now revealed how Virat Kohli's brother Vikas Kohli had reached out to him. Vikas had questioned Rahul about his intentions and also told him to focus on his singing more.

Last month Rahul Vaidya had taken to social media to comment on Virat Kohli liking a picture of actress Avneet Kaur on Instagram.

The singer also accused the cricketer for blocking him.

Rahul Vaidya recently told Instant Bollywood how Virat Kohli's brother Vikas Kohli reached out to him after the incident, and asked him why he was taking the cricketer's name unnecessarily.

Vaidya said, "After the incident, his brother had said some things to me. 'Isse accha aap apni singing pe dhyaan dijiye (Better that you focus on your singing).' He is the same Vikas Kohli who had met me outside a stadium in Manchester and praised my singing. But I know how it feels because these small controversies also have an impact on the person's family. He did not like whatever was happening, and that's the reason he said all these things to me."

He added, that Vikas also told him, "Aap kyu Virat ke baare mein bol rahe ho? Aap kyu publicity le rahe ho (Why are you speaking about Virat? Why are you seeking publicity)?' He said something like this, I don't remember the exact words. I know Vikas is a good guy, and I have not taken anything he said to my heart. Because the problem is that people just want to react without even knowing what the matter is."

How Rahul Vaidya Reacted To Viral Kohli Blocking Him

Last month, soon after Rahul Vaidya put out a video, blaming Virat Kohli for liking Avneet Kaur's Instagram post, the cricketer's fans did not take it kindly. The singer faced a lot of backlash.

Reacting to the same, Rahul had again shared an Instagram story, stating, "Virat Kohli's fans are even bigger jokers than Virat!"

Rahul then updated that Virat had unblocked him and also called him "the greatest cricketer ever."

