Inside Disha Parmar's Baby Shower, With Husband Rahul Vaidya By Her Side

Disha Parmar shared these images. (courtesy: dishaparmar)

Mom-to-be Disha Parmar shared pictures from her baby shower and they are all things nice. In the pictures, Disha can be seen happily posing with her husband Rahul Vaidya, and her family and friends. She captioned the post, "Couldn't have asked for a better night! Celebrating our with just the close friends and family and having the best time." Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on national television. The singer proposed to actress Disha Parmar on her birthday in 2020 on the TV show Bigg Boss 14. The couple got married in July 2021 and Disha announced her pregnancy earlier this year.

Check out Disha Parmar's baby shower pictures here:

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya posted a picture with wife Disha Parmar and he wrote, "My two Soneya's.

Disha Parmar and her singer-husband Rahul Vaidya announced the big news in May this year by sharing a picture of themselves in which they can be seen smiling with all their hearts. They also shared sonogram pictures in the carousel post. "Hello from mummy, daddy to be and the baby," read the caption.

Disha Parmar began her career as a model and starred in the TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, opposite Nakuul Mehta. She also featured in the TV show Woh Apna Sa. Disha has also starred in several TV commercials. She famously starred in the TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Rahul Vaidya became a household name after participating in the first season of the singing reality show Indian Idol. He has sung tracks like Do Chaar Din, Keh Do Na, Tera Intezaar, Aabhas Hai and Yaad Teri among others. He also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.