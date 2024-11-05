Rahul Vaidya Shares Adorable Video Of One-Year-Old Daughter Navya's First Steps

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar's daughter Navya turned one year in September. She just hit a big milestone as she took her first steps on Monday, and the proud dad shared this adorable moment with his fan on Instagram Stories. In the video, Navya is seen taking small steps, while her grandmother and nanny cheer on. She takes just four steps before she falls down on grandmother's lap.

Rahul's caption for the heartwarming video read, "Mera bachha taking her first steps," along with heart and happy tears emojis.

Rahul and Disha welcomed Navya in September 2023 on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi. They populate their Instagram feeds frequently with pictures of their daughter.

The couple first met on Instagram DMs, where they spoke, but according to Disha in an interview, even though they became friends, they did not connect romantically initially. They parted ways after their brief virtual interaction. They met after a year and that is when they started to spend time and got to know each other. Later, when Rahul came as a contestant on Bigg Boss 14, he professed his love for Disha publicly. The couple married on July 16, 2021.

On the work front, Rahul Vaidya was last seen on Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited, partnering up with Aly Goni. He also had his single, Jisne Daaru Nahi Pi. Apart from these, he also regularly performs in live shows around the country.

Disha Parmar made her television debut with the Star Plus show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara in 2012. She was last seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Currently, she is on a career sabbatical to raise her daughter.