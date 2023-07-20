Mom-To-Be Disha Parmar Makes A Splash On Instagram With Pool Pics

Disha Parmar shared this image. (courtesy: dishaparmar)

Mom-to-be Disha Parmar posted a lovely picture of herself chilling by a swimming pool. The picture happens to be from Goa and it features the actress dressed in red swimwear. She captioned the post, "One splash at a time! Thank you for the most amazing time and the best stay Avisa Homes." Tagging her friend, Disha Parmar wrote, "Coming back again super soon." Disha Parmar and her singer-husband Rahul Vaidya announced the big news in May this year by sharing a picture of themselves in which they can be seen smiling with all their hearts. They also shared sonogram pictures in the carousel post. "Hello from mummy, daddy to be and the baby," read the caption.

See Disha Parmar's post here:

Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha on national television. The singer proposed to actress Disha Parmar on her birthday in 2020 on the TV show Bigg Boss 14. The couple got married in July 2021. See the couple's pregnancy announcement post here:

Disha Parmar began her career as a model and starred in the TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, opposite Nakuul Mehta. She also featured in the TV show Woh Apna Sa. Disha has also starred in several TV commercials. She famously starred in the TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Rahul Vaidya became a household name after participating in the first season of the singing reality show Indian Idol. He has sung tracks like Do Chaar Din, Keh Do Na, Tera Intezaar, Aabhas Hai and Yaad Teri among others. He also participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.