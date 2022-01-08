Disha Parmar's Holiday Album Has Major Winter Wonderland Feels

Disha Parmar shared this image. (courtesy: dishaparmar)

Disha Parmar definitely loves the cold days of winter. Proof? Her latest Instagram photos. Here, she is wallowing in heaps of snow. And, Disha Parmar says she doesn't mind the snow right now. That's the perfect way to enjoy winters, right? The actress is spending her winter days at an undisclosed hill station. From her photos, we know that she is making the most of her time there. Disha Parmar is wrapped up in her jacket, enjoying the warm kiss of the Sun. The photos show her throwing up a handful of snow over her head. The smile proves that she is loving her stay there. She captioned her photos, "Don't mind some snow right now."

Not even a week ago, on New Year's Day, Disha Parmar was seen in Goa. She was there with her husband, singer Rahul Vaidya. The couple was ready to welcome the new year in red-and-black clothing at an outdoor dining space. They posed for the camera in all smiles and Disha's caption read, "Happy 2022 everyone."

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are going places and giving us major holiday goals. The couple made a trip to Kashmir in November to celebrate Disha Parmar's birthday. But that's not all. Rahul Vaidya sang the beautiful lines of Yeh Chand Sa Roshan Chehra from the 1964 film Kashmir Ki Kali. The singer captioned the video, "Meri Kashmir Ki Kali." Disha Parma replied, "And, you are Khuda Gawah". The couple was dressed in traditional Kashmiri clothes as they shot this video.

The newlyweds were miles apart during last year's Karwa Chauth, which was their first. That didn't stop them from celebrating the day. The couple connected over a video call. They also shared glimpses from that video on Instagram. Disha Parmar broke her fast over the call while Rahul Vaidya looked all smiles at his wife. He wrote in the caption, "One of the most beautiful moments of my life." Sharing the same video, the actress wrote, "Not the most ideal situation but still so so grateful for you. Happy 1st Karwa Chauth to us."

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got married in July last year. The couple got engaged during an episode of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 14.