'Lucky That I Got You': Disha Parmar Makes Rahul Vaidya's Birthday Special In Maldives Like This

Rahul Vaidya is celebrating his birthday in the Maldives with his wife and actress Disha Parmar. The singer turned 34 on Thursday. His birthday was made extra special by Disha Parmar, who wished him in the most adorable way on social media. She posted a couple of loved up pictures of themselves from their holiday and wrote: "Happy Birthday to the love of my life! Am lucky that I got you!" Rahul and Disha are all smiles in the pictures. Disha also shared glimpses of their vacation on her Instagram stories.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, who co-starred in the singer's 2019 single Yaad Teri, made their relationship official on Bigg Boss 14 earlier this year. The duo have also featured together in the music video titled Madhanya.

Disha and Rahul got married on July 16 in Mumbai. The couple announced their wedding date in a joint statement on July 6 that read: "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness." See dreamy pictures from their wedding here:

Rahul is also known for participating in stunts-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and singing reality show Indian Idol season 1, where he was the second runner-up. He also participated in TV shows like Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star and Music Ka Maha Muqqabla.

Disha Parmar has featured in TV series like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Woh Apna Sa, Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum and Saraswatichandra. She is currently seen alongside Nakuul Mehta in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.