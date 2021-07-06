Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar Reveal Their Wedding Date. Details Here

Rahul Vaidya share this picture.(Image courtesy: rahulvaidyarkv)

Highlights He shared a digital wedding invitation on Instagram

He announced the date of his wedding

"We seek your love and blessings," he wrote

Love birds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, who got engaged during one of the episodes of reality TV show Bigg Boss 14, made the much-anticipated wedding announcement. Rahul Vaidya, on Tuesday, shared a joint statement on Instagram and shared his wedding date. The musician and actor duo have zeroed in on July 16 as their wedding date. "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th July, 2021," a part of the statement read. "We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness," the statement read. Rahul Vaidya captioned the post with his wedding hashtag: "#TheDisHulWedding."

Congratulatory wishes have already started pouring in for the couple on Rahul Vaidya's Instagram post. Rahul's Khatron Ke Khiladi co-contestant Divyanka Tripathi congratulated him by commenting on his post and wrote: "Congratulations Rahul." Shefali Jariwala also commented on the post and wrote: "Congratulations."

Check out Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding announcement post here:

Earlier this year, the couple created stir on social media after they shared a picture of themselves dressed in wedding outfits. It was later revealed that the picture is from Rahul Vaidya's new song Madhaniya.

Take a look at the picture here:

Disha and Rahul have been setting couple goals on social media with their adorable posts. They often feature on each other's social media feeds.

Here are some adorable entries from Rahul's Instagram featuring Disha:

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been dating each other for a long time now. As mentioned above, Rahul proposed to Disha on air, during one of the episodes of the recent season of Bigg Boss.