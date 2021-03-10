Catching Up With Rahul Vaidya And Girlfriend Disha Parmar. See Pic

Disha Parmar shared this image. (courtesy dishaparmar)

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya is frequently seen chilling with girlfriend and actress Disha Parmar, who he proposed on the last season of the TV reality show (but more on that later). On Wednesday, the actress shared a super cute picture of herself along with the singer. In the picture, which happens to be from the couple's friend's wedding, Disha can be seen dressed in a bright yellow lehenga, while Rahul Vaidya complements her in a navy blue kurta-pajama set. Posting the picture on her Instagram profile, Disha Parmar captioned the post: "Blessing your feed with a picture of two cuties."

In an interview with ETimes earlier this month, the singer revealed that he and Disha will get married in a few months. "We are still in the process of finalising a date, but marriage will happen in three to four months," Rahul Vaidya said.

The singer proposed to actress Disha Parmar on her 26th birthday last year. A few months later, on Valentine's Day, Bigg Boss sent the actress in the house. An excited Rahul Vaidya asked her once again if she would marry him and she said yes. They frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles.

Disha Parmar began her career as a model and starred in the TV show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara, opposite Nakuul Mehta. She also featured in the TV show Woh Apna Sa. Disha has also starred in several TV commercials.

Rahul Vaidya became a household name after participating in the first season of the singing reality show Indian Idol. He has sung tracks like Do Chaar Din, Keh Do Na, Tera Intezaar, Aabhas Hai and Yaad Teri among others.