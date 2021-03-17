Pics: Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Disha Parmar And Rahul Vaidya Exchange Hugs At Their Reunion Dinner

Former Bigg Boss contestants Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya with Disha Parmar.

Highlights Aly, Jasmin and Rahul had a mini Bigg Boss reunion

They were joined by Rahul's fiancee Disha

The four were pictured exchanging hugs

In an attempt to relive their Bigg Boss memories, this year's contestants Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin and Rahul Vaidya reunited over a dinner on Tuesday night. They were joined by Rahul's fiancée and actress Disha Parmar. Pictures from the mini Bigg Boss reunion have gone viral on the Internet and fans can't get over the two couples. In the pictures, the four can be seen in a jovial mood after meeting each other. One of the viral pictures, captures the four exchanging hugs with bright smiles on their faces. The four enjoyed a double dinner date together and also posed happily for the shutterbugs present outside the restaurant.

Check out the viral pictures here:

Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar.

Aly Goni hugs Rahul Vaidya and Jasmin Bhasin hugs Disha Parmar.

In the pictures, Rahul and Disha can be seen winning on twinning as they arrived in coordinated black outfits. While Disha picked out a breezy black dress, Rahul matched his black t-shirt with blue denims.

Rahul Vaidya posing with Disha Parmar.

Meanwhile, love birds Jasmin and Aly chose casual outfits for the dinner. While Jasmin wore a light blue full-sleeved crop-top with ripped jeans, Aly wore a black sweatshirt which he paired up with blue jeans.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were all smiles for the shutterbugs.

Aly and Jasmin had been close friends for a long time until they realised their love for each other during this year's Bigg Boss. The show also brought Aly and Rahul closer as they became good friends at the show. This year's Bigg Boss also changed the relationship dynamics of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar after Rahul proposed to Disha on air, during one of the episodes of the show.

While Aly and Jasmin were evicted early from the show, Rahul stayed till the very last and emerged out as the runner up. He was defeated by his co-contestant Rubina Dilaik.