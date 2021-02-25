'Love You With All My Heart,' Jasmin Bhasin Writes In Birthday Note For Aly Goni

Aly Goni with Jasmin Bhasin. (courtesy jasminbhasin2806 )

On Aly Goni's 30th birthday, Jasmin Bhasin posted a super cute picture with the actor. They featured together in Bigg Boss 14 and confessed their feelings for each other during the show. Posting a super cute picture of herself along with the birthday boy, Jasmin Bhasin wrote: "Happy birthday my hero. This smile on my face in the picture is because of you and you always kept this smile on since I met you. Looking at your eyes every day, you remind me of everything that makes me smile, you have changed my life ever since you came into my life. Love you with all my heart my best friend and my love." Replying to Jasmin Bhasin's post, Aly Goni wrote in the comments section: "Thank youuu meri Laila."

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni met during the TV reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India. Earlier this week, the actors were photographed at the Mumbai airport together. They flew to Aly Goni's hometown in Kashmir.

Jasmin Bhasin, a popular name in the Indian television industry, has been a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. She is best-known for starring in TV shows Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji among others. She briefly starred in Naagin 4.

Aly Goni has worked in television shows like Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan and Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant. He also participated in Nach Baliye 9.