'It's Upsetting, Affects My Friendship': Jasmin Bhasin On Rumoured Relationship With Aly Goni

Television actress Jasmin Bhasin, who is best-known for playing the role of Twinkle Taneja in TV show Tashan-e-Ishq, addressed relationship rumours with actor Aly Goni in an interview with the Times Of India, saying the rumours have started "affecting" her and her friendship with the actor. The rumours about Jasmin and Aly's relationship started doing the rounds on the Internet after the duo featured together on reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9. Talking about the link-up rumours, the actress told TOI: "I have always maintained that Aly and I are best of friends. I am not in a relationship with him. For the past two years, I am being called his girlfriend. Earlier, I would laugh off these rumours but now, they have started to affect me. When I am linked with close friends, it affects my friendship with them, and that's upsetting."

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are currently appearing as contestants on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made In India, because of which rumours about their relationship have again surfaced on the Internet.

In the same interview, the actress also shared how link-up rumours are affecting her "personal life". "These rumours are affecting my personal life. I am looking for certain qualities in my ideal partner and Aly doesn't meet that criteria for sure (laughs)," said Jasmin, reported TOI.

Jasmin added that she doesn't want to be known "just as someone's girlfriend" as she has been working really hard to create her own identity in the entertainment industry. "I am an independent girl, who is working hard to create an identity for myself and I don't want to be known just as someone's girlfriend. We talk about women empowerment but why is it that instead of appreciating a woman for her work and recognising all her sacrifices and struggles, all we do is tag her as someone's girlfriend? I request people to actually empower and respect women and not just talk about it," she told TOI.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni share a great bond, examples of which are often shared by the duo on their social media profiles. A couple of days ago, Aly shared a photograph of himself and the actress and wrote: "Pata nahi mera kya hota agar tu nahi hoti. Tu hai toh I am alright."

Jasmin Bhasin has worked in several TV shows and a couple of south films also such as Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, Karodpathi and Veta.

Aly Goni, on the other hand, has worked in television shows like Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan and Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant.