Internet Thrashes Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin For Their <i>Chapri</i> Game: "It's Not Funny"

Popular television couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were targeted by the Internet for using the word chapri "casually" for each other on their respective Instagram handles.

Aly Gony shared a picture of Jasmin Bhasin on his Instagram Stories and asked his fans "Kya Jasmin Chapri hai?". In the throwback picture, Jasmin wore a crop top, paired with jeans.

Similarly, Jasmin, on her Instagram handles, shared a sketch of Aly Goni and asked the same question.

The screenshots of their respective posts were shared on Reddit and the Internet thrashed them.

A user wrote, "Such a weird couple."

Another one wrote, "They've moved in together maybe it's a dare."

"Are these 2 really crazy?," read another comment.

"I seriously can't believe she's ok with this," wrote a Reddit user.

"They both are d**b actually, it's not even funny but still Jasmin posted a sketch of him but Aly posting this picture gives me eww," wrote another comment.

For the unversed, Chapri is a casteist slur. On social media, it's mostly used as a derogatory comment to point out someone's "low" standards.

Jasmin Bhasin has appeared in popular TV serials such as Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and Tashan-e-Ishq. She has also participated in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Bigg Boss 14. Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni were both part of Bigg Boss 14. Jasmin and Aly keep on sharing posts about each other on their social media handles.