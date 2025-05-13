Aly Gony Hits Back At Trolls For His Tweet "<i>Urdu Mein Likhke Bhejo</i>" After Pakistan's Ceasefire Violation

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Aly Gony responded to online trolls following his ceasefire tweet India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on May 10 after escalations Gony criticized the Pakistani Army's English proficiency in his tweet

Amid India-Pakistan tensions, popular television star Aly Gony clapped back at trolls who attacked him after he tweeted "Urdu mein likhke bhejo" in the context of Pakistan violating ceasefire. On May 10, India and Pakistan agreed for a ceasefire following the launch of Operation Sindoor and Pakistan's counter attack on India. After Pakistan violated ceasefire, Aly Gony wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Urdu mein likhke bhejo English mein samaj nahi aaya hoga yeh anpad Army ko.. (Please write in Urdu. The illiterate Army haven't understood English)."

Aly Gony's tweet didn't sit well with the Internet. A section of the Internet tried to corner him by saying he's "trying hard to prove his loyalty."

Unfazed by those comments, Aly Gony wrote in another tweet, "People want to abuse me please go on I don't care at all.. I still want peace for my State for my Family for my country. AND that's my opinion and will not change.. #ceasefire"

People want to abuse me please go on I don't care at all.. I still want peace for my State for my Family for my country. AND that's my opinion and will not change.. #ceasefire — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) May 11, 2025

Take a look:

Urdu mein likhke bhejo English mein samaj nahi aaya hoga yeh anpad Army ko.. #ceasefireviolations — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) May 10, 2025

Aly Gony shared a bunch of famjam pictures and expressed his concern over his family's security after Pakistan started drone-attacks in an Instagram post.

Aly Gony wrote in the caption, "Sleepless and shattered, stuck out of India as my family in jammu endures last night's attack. My whole family, children, and parents face the terror of drones and unrest, yet some people glorify this war from the comfort of their homes, posting on social media. It's not that easy for those near the border. Thanks to our IAF And Indian Army. Praying for safety and peace."

Take a look:

India attacked nine terror-hideouts in Pakistan and POK on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam attack that claimed lives of 26 civilians. In response, Pakistan launched drone attacks on Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Punjab which were neutralised by the Indian Army. On May 10, the two nations agreed for a ceasefire after the US intervention.