"<i>Uske Vaade...</i>": Shashi Tharoor's Poetic Jab At Pak For Ceasefire Violation

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday took a poetic jab at Pakistan after it violated the ceasefire within hours of reaching a deal with India amid simmering tensions.

India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire effective 5 pm on Saturday after four days of intense military exchanges. However, India on Saturday evening said that Pakistan had violated the understanding and its armed forces responded appropriately.

In a late-night post on X, Mr Tharoor posted a Hindi couplet: "Uski fitrat hai mukar jaane ki, uske vaade pe yakeen kaise karu."

It roughly translates to "It's their nature to go back on their word, how can I trust their promises?"

He also used the hashtag #ceasefireviolated.

On the sidelines of an event after the ceasefire was announced, the Congress veteran had said that "peace was essential".

"I am very glad. India never wanted a long-term war but India wanted to teach terrorists a lesson, I believe that lesson has been taught," he said, referring to the "Operation Sindoor", which was launched on Wednesday to strike terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir following a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

"Breach Of Understanding By Pak": India On Ceasefire Violation

After drones were sighted and intercepted in various locations in Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, and parts of Gujarat, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Saturday evening that the Indian armed forces were responding to ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

"Over the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations, and we take very, very serious notice of these violations," he told reporters around 11:20 pm.

He called upon Pakistan to take "appropriate steps" to address the violations and deal with the situation with "seriousness and responsibility".

"The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations along the International Border as well as the Line of Control," Mr Misri added.

India-Pakistan Ceasefire Announcement

At a press briefing around 6 pm, Mr Misri announced a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

"The Director General of Military Operations of Pakistan called the Director General of Military Operations of India at 1535 hours IST (Indian Standard Time) earlier today. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time today," he said.

"Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to the understanding. The Director Generals of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours," Mr Misri said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan soared after a terror attack in Pahalgam left 26 people dead last month.

After finding cross-border links to the April 22 attack, India launched "Operation Sindoor" and struck nine terror sites.