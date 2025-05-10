"Breach Of Understanding By Pakistan": India On Ceasefire Violations

Hours after the ceasefire was announced, India said on Saturday evening that Pakistan has violated the understanding and the armed forces are responding appropriately.

In a statement around 11 pm, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "Over the past three hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very, very serious notice of these violations."

Calling upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address the violations and deal with the situation with "seriousness and responsibility", Mr Misri added, "The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations along the International Border as well as the Line of Control."

Mr Misri's statement came after drones were sighted and intercepted in various locations in Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, and parts of Gujarat as well.

"What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar," Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a post on X at 8.53 pm.

Another post, less than 20 minutes later, was even more pointed: "This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up," he wrote.

Ceasefire Announcement

The announcement of the ceasefire was made, a little surprisingly, by US President Donald Trump on his social media platform Truth Social at 5.25 pm IST (around 8 am in Washington DC).

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he wrote.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed that an understanding had been reached and so did Foreign Secretary Misri at 6 pm.

"The Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan called the Director General of Military Operations of India at 1535 hours IST earlier today. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time today," Mr Misri said, adding that instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to the understanding.

After the declaration, sources had said that the ceasefire with Pakistan is conditional and there is no change in India's position on the diplomatic measures against the neighbouring country, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

At a Ministry of Defence press briefing, Commodore Raghu R Nair said, "Every misadventure by Pakistan has been met with strength and every future escalation will invite a decisive response. We remain fully operationally ready to launch whatever operations may be required in defence of the nation."