Read India's Full Statement On Ceasefire Violations By Pakistan

India confirmed Pakistan violated the ceasefire, which was agreed upon earlier today, after drones were spotted and explosions were heard in Jammu and Kashmir. Both countries had agreed upon a ceasefire on land, sea and air, which was to be in effect from 5 pm today.

Vikram Misri, India's Foreign Secretary, said, the ground forces are keeping a strong vigil and appropriate steps are being taken.

For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations, and we take very, very serious note of these violations. We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control. Thank You.