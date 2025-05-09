India on Thursday evening thwarted Pakistan's attempts at targeting 15 places in the country amid rising tension between the two countries, a fallout of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pathankot on April 22 that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.
The international border has been under heavy shelling, and blackouts were enforced in several cities in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan after Pakistani drones were intercepted and explosions were heard. Airports across the country are on high alert amid the heightened tension.
On early Wednesday, India launched 'Operation Sindoor', hitting terrorist bases in Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam attack. Nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan were destroyed, said an early release.
Here are the Live Updates:
May 09, 2025 01:01 (IST)
May 09, 2025 00:53 (IST)
May 09, 2025 00:50 (IST)
May 09, 2025 00:49 (IST)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Monitors Situation
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma monitored the situation from his office on Thursday after explosions were heard in Jaisalmer.
Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, ministers Sumit Godara and Jogaram Patel, BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Director General of Police UR Sahoo and other senior officials were also present.
Fake Video Alert
A fake video is being circulated by some social media handles alleging that an Indian Post was destroyed by the Pakistani Army.
🚨 Staged Video Alert 🚨— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025
🔍 #PIBFactCheck:
✅ The claim is completely false, and the video is staged
❌ There is no unit called “20 Raj Battalion" in the… pic.twitter.com/959rc9OrTH
Op Normal At Delhi Airport
Delhi airport has said the operations have been normal amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, adding some flights would be impacted due to the changing airspace conditions.
Passenger Advisory issued at 00:18 Hrs#DelhiAirport #PassengerAdvisory pic.twitter.com/IoN9wX0ovE— Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) May 8, 2025
Educational Institutes Will Remain Closed In Himachal District On May 9
All schools, colleges, and educational institutions in Una district in Himachal Pradesh, will remain closed on May 9.
Sirens Go Off In Baramulla
Sounds of siren echoed in Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir hours after the area came under heavy unprovoked shelling along the Line of Control.
The Boniyar sector of Baramulla and the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district were targeted by Pakistan but there were no reports of any casualty so far.
X To Block Over 8,000 Accounts In India After Government Order
The microblogging website X (formerly Twitter) will block over 8,000 accounts in India following the government's order to do so, the Elon Musk-run company said today.
Punjab Shuts All Education Institutes For 3 Days
All educational institutions in Punjab will be closed for the next three days amid rising tension along the India-Pakistan border. The Punjab government has also cancelled the leaves of all police personnel. It has also set up a control room for people's convenience.
Fake News Alert
The social media posts claiming entry to airports across India are banned is fake news.
🛑 Fake News Alert— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2025
Social media posts are claiming that entry to airports across India banned#PIBFactCheck:
❌ This claim is #FAKE
✅ Government has taken no such decision pic.twitter.com/MoaUcQqO2d
24 Airports Shut
Twenty-four airports shut amid Pak air strikes.
These airports have been shut:
1-Chandigarh (CE)
2-Srinagar (CE)
3-Amritsar (AAI)
4‐ Ludhiana (AAI)
5-Bhuntar (AAI)
6-Kishengarh (AAI)
7-Patiala (IAF)
8-Shimla (AAI)
9-Kangra-Gaggal (AAI)
10-Bathinda (CE)
11-Jaisalmer (CE)
12-Jodhpur (CE)
13-Bikaner (CE)
14-Halwara (IAF)
15-Pathankot (CE)
16-Jammu (CE)
17-Leh (CE)
18-Mundra (Adani)
19-Jamnagar (CE)
20-Hirasar (Rajkot) (AAI)
21-Porbandar (AAI)
22-Keshod (AAI)
23-Kandla (AAI)
24-Bhuj (CE)
Power Restored In Chandigarh
Lights are being switched on from a grid in Chandigarh, where a blackout was enforced. However, citizens are advised to observe voluntary 'Black Out', said Chandigarh officials.
A blackout was enforced in several districts including Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Mohali in Punjab along with Union Territory Chandigarh on Thursday evening.
The move came amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan.