India on Thursday evening thwarted Pakistan's attempts at targeting 15 places in the country amid rising tension between the two countries, a fallout of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pathankot on April 22 that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

The international border has been under heavy shelling, and blackouts were enforced in several cities in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan after Pakistani drones were intercepted and explosions were heard. Airports across the country are on high alert amid the heightened tension.

On early Wednesday, India launched 'Operation Sindoor', hitting terrorist bases in Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam attack. Nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan were destroyed, said an early release.

