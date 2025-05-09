Advertisement
5 minutes ago
New Delhi:

India on Thursday evening thwarted Pakistan's attempts at targeting 15 places in the country amid rising tension between the two countries, a fallout of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pathankot on April 22 that killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

The international border has been under heavy shelling, and blackouts were enforced in several cities in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan after Pakistani drones were intercepted and explosions were heard. Airports across the country are on high alert amid the heightened tension.

On early Wednesday, India launched 'Operation Sindoor', hitting terrorist bases in Pakistan in response to the Pahalgam attack. Nine terror sites deep inside Pakistan were destroyed, said an early release.

Here are the Live Updates:

May 09, 2025 01:19 (IST)
Rajasthan Chief Minister Monitors Situation

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma monitored the situation from his office on Thursday after explosions were heard in Jaisalmer.

Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, ministers Sumit Godara and Jogaram Patel, BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Director General of Police UR Sahoo and other senior officials were also present.

May 09, 2025 01:12 (IST)
Fake Video Alert

A fake video is being circulated by some social media handles alleging that an Indian Post was destroyed by the Pakistani Army.

May 09, 2025 01:08 (IST)
Op Normal At Delhi Airport

Delhi airport has said the operations have been normal amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, adding some flights would be impacted due to the changing airspace conditions.

May 09, 2025 01:03 (IST)
Educational Institutes Will Remain Closed In Himachal District On May 9

All schools, colleges, and educational institutions in Una district in Himachal Pradesh, will remain closed on May 9.

May 09, 2025 01:01 (IST)
Sirens Go Off In Baramulla

Sounds of siren echoed in Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir hours after the area came under heavy unprovoked shelling along the Line of Control.

The Boniyar sector of Baramulla and the Tangdhar sector of Kupwara district were targeted by Pakistan but there were no reports of any casualty so far.

May 09, 2025 00:57 (IST)
X To Block Over 8,000 Accounts In India After Government Order

The microblogging website X (formerly Twitter) will block over 8,000 accounts in India following the government's order to do so, the Elon Musk-run company said today.

May 09, 2025 00:53 (IST)
Punjab Shuts All Education Institutes For 3 Days

All educational institutions in Punjab will be closed for the next three days amid rising tension along the India-Pakistan border. The Punjab government has also cancelled the leaves of all police personnel. It has also set up a control room for people's convenience.

May 09, 2025 00:50 (IST)
Fake News Alert

The social media posts claiming entry to airports across India are banned is fake news. 

May 09, 2025 00:50 (IST)
24 Airports Shut

Twenty-four airports shut amid Pak air strikes. 

These airports have been shut:

1-Chandigarh (CE) 

2-Srinagar (CE)

3-Amritsar (AAI) 

 4‐ Ludhiana (AAI) 

5-Bhuntar (AAI)

6-Kishengarh (AAI) 

7-Patiala (IAF) 

8-Shimla (AAI) 

9-Kangra-Gaggal (AAI) 

10-Bathinda (CE) 

11-Jaisalmer (CE) 

12-Jodhpur (CE) 

13-Bikaner (CE) 

14-Halwara (IAF) 

15-Pathankot (CE) 

16-Jammu (CE) 

17-Leh (CE) 

18-Mundra (Adani) 

19-Jamnagar (CE) 

20-Hirasar (Rajkot) (AAI) 

21-Porbandar (AAI) 

22-Keshod (AAI) 

23-Kandla (AAI) 

24-Bhuj (CE) 

May 09, 2025 00:49 (IST)
Power Restored In Chandigarh

Lights are being switched on from a grid in Chandigarh, where a blackout was enforced. However, citizens are advised to observe voluntary 'Black Out', said Chandigarh officials.

A blackout was enforced in several districts including Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Mohali in Punjab along with Union Territory Chandigarh on Thursday evening.

The move came amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan.

India Pakistan Tension, Blackouts, Operation Sindoor
