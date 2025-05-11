"Will Work With You Both...": Donald Trump's Kashmir Offer To India, Pak

Sixteen hours after his surprise announcement about a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, US President Donald Trump has now offered to work with the two neighbours to find a solution to the Kashmir issue. It must be pointed out that New Delhi has always stressed that Kashmir is an integral part of India and opposed third-party mediation. An Indian government response to the Trump offer is awaited.

"I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of so many, and so much. Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions," the US President posted on Truth Social, a social media platform he owns.

"I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great Nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a "thousand years," a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done," the US President added.

In a surprise move yesterday afternoon, Trump announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. The development was unexpected, considering the two sides had exchanged heavy fire just hours before, with India bombing airbases and key military facilities in Pakistan.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter," the US President posted.

Soon after, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he and US Vice President had been talking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Pakistan's Army chief Asim Munir and National Security Advisors of the two countries Ajit Doval and Asim Malik. "I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site," he said.

About half an hour later, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the ceasefire. He said India's Director General of Military Operations received a call from his Pakistan counterpart yesterday afternoon. "It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, and in the air and sea, with effect from 1700 hours IST Saturday," he said. "Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The DGMOs will talk again on May 12 at 1200 hours," he added.

Later, representatives of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force addressed a briefing and said that while they will adhere to the ceasefire, they remain "fully prepared and ever-vigilant and committed to defending the sovereignty and integrity of the motherland". "Every misadventure by Pakistan has been met with strength and every future escalation will invite a decisive response," they warned.