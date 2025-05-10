Trump Says "Full, Immediate" India-Pak Ceasefire After "Long Night Of Talks"

From intense hostilities to a ceasefire, the evolving situation between India and Pakistan took a 180-degree turn in just half an hour on Saturday evening.

It all started at 5.25 pm on Saturday, when US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire following a "long night of talks" mediated by the United States.

Minutes later, the ceasefire was confirmed by both India's Ministry of External Affairs and the foreign ministry in Pakistan.

The ceasefire on land, sea and air, India said, was decided after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations called up his Indian counterpart at 3.35 pm on Saturday afternoon, and came into effect at 5 pm.

Setting The Ball Rolling

Taking to his social media website Truth Social around 8 am in Washington DC, Donald Trump tweeted, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

In a post on X soon after, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio - who spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir earlier in the day - echoed Trump and said the two countries have agreed to an immediate ceasefire.

Mr Rubio said the two countries have also agreed to start talks on a "broad set of issues" at a neutral location.

Over the past 48 hours, @VP Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) May 10, 2025

"We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace," the Secretary of State wrote.