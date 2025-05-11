"Ceasefire First Announced By US President": Rahul Gandhi Writes To PM

A day after the Centre announced a ceasefire pact with Pakistan, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to call a special session of Parliament to discuss Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire. Mr Gandhi underlined that US President Donald Trump first announced the ceasefire.

"Dear Prime Minister, I reiterate the unanimous request of the Opposition to convene a special session of Parliament immediately. It is crucial for the people and their representatives to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and today's ceasefire, first announced by US President Trump. This will also be an opportunity to demonstrate our collective resolve to meet the challenges ahead. I trust that you will consider this demand seriously and swiftly," Mr Gandhi wrote.

LoP Lok Sabha and LoP Rajya Sabha have just written to the PM requesting for a special session of Parliament to be convened immediately. Here are the letters pic.twitter.com/exL6H5aAQy — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 11, 2025

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress chief and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, also wrote to the Prime Minister. "You may kindly recall myself as Leader of Opposition Rajya Sabha and Leader of Opposition, Lok Sabha requested your good self vide our letters dated 28 April 2025 to convene a special session of both Houses of Parliament in wake of inhuman terror attack in Pahalgam," he said.

"In view of latest developments Leader of Opposition Lok Sabha has already written to you again conveying the unanimous request of all Opposition parties for a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror, Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire announcements first from Washington DC and later by the Governments of India and Pakistan. As Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha I am writing in support of this request. I trust you will agree," he wrote.

Earlier, the government called an all party meeting after the Pahalgam terror attack and also following airstrikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor. The Prime Minister had not attended either meeting. In both these meetings, the Opposition assured complete support to the government in any action it takes to avenge the terror attack that left 26 innocents dead.

In a surprise development amid escalating tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad, US President Donald Trump yesterday announced that the two sides had agreed to a ceasefire. "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter," the US President posted on Truth Social.

The next to announce the ceasefire was US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Rubio said he and US Vice President JD Vance engaged with the leadership in India and Pakistan and praised them for agreeing to pause military actions.

About half an hour after the US announcement, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in a brief statement that India's Director General of Military Operations received a call from his Pakistan counterpart yesterday afternoon. "It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, and in the air and sea, with effect from 1700 hours IST Saturday," he said. "Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The DGMOs will talk again on May 12 at 1200 hours," he added.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said, "India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so." Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to speak on the development.

Pakistan leaders, including its Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, took to social media to announce the ceasefire and thanked US President Donald Trump.

Significantly, none of the official responses from the Indian leadership highlighted the US role or detailed the terms based on which the ceasefire was agreed upon.

This morning, US President Trump offered to work with the two neighbours to find a solution to the Kashmir issue. New Delhi has always stressed that Kashmir is an integral part of India and opposed third-party mediation. An Indian government response to the Trump offer is awaited.