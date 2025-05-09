India's Response To Pak Attack: Drone Destroys Air Defence Radar

While Pakistan was attempting, and failing, to strike military installations in India using missiles and drones for the second night running, the Indian armed forces launched drones at four sites in the country and destroyed an air defence radar. This marks the second successful hit on an air defence system in Pakistan in as many days.

Addressing a Ministry of External Affairs-Ministry of Defence press conference on Friday, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said that on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the Pakistani military carried out multiple violations of Indian airspace along the western border with the intent to target military infrastructure.

Drone intrusions, she said, were attempted at 36 locations from Leh to Sir Creek in Gujarat with 300-400 drones, many of which were brought down by the Indian armed forces.

"The possible purpose of these large-scale aerial intrusions was to test air defence systems and gather intelligence," the Wing Commander said.

Wing Commander Singh said an armed Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) also attempted to target the Bathinda military station, which was detected and neutralised.

"In response to the Pakistani attack, armed drones were launched at four air defence sites in Pakistan. One of the drones was able to destroy an air defence radar," she said.

The successful strike at an air defence radar, experts said, is significant because it serves as the metaphorical eyes of the system. Not having a functioning radar cripples the air defence system because it cannot get a lock on incoming missiles and drones.

After Pakistan's first unsuccessful attempt to attack installations in 15 cities, including Chandigarh, Srinagar and Bhuj, India had, on Thursday morning, launched phase 2 of Operation Sindoor, targeting air defence systems in Pakistan. At least one such system, in Lahore, had been neutralised.

On Friday, Wing Commander Singh said India also responded strongly to ceasefire violations by Pakistan at the Line of Control. "Pakistan army also suffered major losses in Indian retaliatory fire," the Wing Commander said.

Further Action?

Responding to a question at the same press briefing on how India would respond to Pakistan's latest misadventure, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the action taken by New Delhi has been "responsible and sufficient".

"As far as the question of a response (to Pakistan's attacks), you have been told in the briefing and I have also said that the activities that took place early this morning, India has responded in a responsible and sufficient ('paryapt') manner," he said in Hindi.