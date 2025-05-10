"Precision" To "Responsible": Key Words In India's Op Sindoor Messaging

Precision, controlled, restrained, calibrated, responsible -- these are some of the words that have been repeatedly used in the government briefings since India launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 innocents were killed in cold blood.

These briefings by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh articulate the government's intent to the nation and the world. Hence, one can be assured that much thought goes into every word mentioned in these briefings.

The repeated use of these words underlines India's astute messaging to establish that Pakistan is the aggressor in the ongoing conflict and that New Delhi's response has been well-planned and controlled, in contrast to Islamabad's reckless offensive targeting civilian areas. It also communicates India's position that while it will not initiate aggression, any attack will get a tough response. Mr Misri also emphasised that the "original escalation" in this conflict was the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

On May 7, in the first government briefing after Operation Sindoor, Wing Commander Singh said the airstrikes were carried out with "precision capability". "Niche technology weapons with careful selection of warheads was ensured, so that there will be no collateral damage. The point of impact at each of the target was a specific building or a group of buildings," she said, sharing videos of the operation. "All the targets were neutralized with clinical efficiency, and the results reiterate the professionalism of the Indian Armed Forces in the planning and execution of their operations. No military establishments were targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in its response," she added.

Mr Misri said India's actions were "measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible".

In the May 8 briefing, Foreign Secretary Misri said India does not intend to escalate matters. "And our response has been targeted, precise, controlled and measured. No military targets have been selected. Only terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan has been hit."

India's airstrikes on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir drew a reckless misadventure from Pakistan as it fired hundreds of drones at multiple Indian cities in the western sector, starting from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to Rajasthan. These drone and missile strikes were accompanied by heavy cross-border shelling that led to multiple civilian casualties. Sharing the government's response, Mr Misri said the Indian armed forces had responded to Pakistan's aggression "proportionately, adequately, and responsibly". He underlined that Pakistan was spreading falsehoods such as Indian forces targeting its cities. "This is nothing but a desperate attempt by Pakistan to disown its acts of aggression."

He also said India has been "nothing but responsible" in its response to Pakistan's aggression.

During the briefing yesterday, Mr Misri reiterated that Indian military units have "responded adequately and in a responsible manner" to Pakistan's drone attacks. He used the word "irresponsible" to describe Pakistan not closing its civil airspace, ostensibly using passenger airlines as a "shield" amid frenetic aerial exchanges with India.

In today's briefing, Wing Commander Singh used the word "precision" thrice. Referring to Pakistan's drone offensive last night, she said, "In a swift and calibrated response, Indian Armed Forces carried out precision attacks only on identified military targets. These included technical infrastructure, command and control centres, radar sites and weapon storage areas. Pakistan military targets at Rafiqui, Murid, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur and Chunian were engaged using air-launched precision weapons from our fighter aircraft. Radar sites at Pasrur and Sialkot aviation base were also targeted using precision munitions. While carrying out these responses, India ensured minimum collateral damage."

Mr Misri said it is Pakistani actions that have constituted provocation and escalation. "In response, and I repeat, in response, India has defended and reacted in a responsible and measured fashion to these provocations and these escalations by the Pakistani side," he said.

The semantics of India's Operation Sindoor messaging have also been reflected in External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar's social media posts. A seasoned diplomat, Dr Jaishankar has repeatedly described India's response as "targeted" and "measured". However, he has made it clear that "any escalation will get a firm response".

Pakistan's Aggression In Words

In contrast to the measured language in India's briefings, Pakistan's leadership's statements on war have been nothing short of aggressive. Responding to India's airstrikes, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, "Pakistan will take revenge. We will take this war to the end." Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, who heads the media arm of Pakistan Army, said they were prepared for any eventuality. "They want to continue it, fine. But what they have started, I'll tell you, we will finish it," he said.

Before the violence began, Pakistan Minister Hanif Abbasi had warned that if India tried to block water to Pakistan after the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, "they should be ready for war". "The military equipment we possess and the missiles we have are not for show. Nobody knows where our nuclear weapons are stored across the country. I reiterate, all our ballistic missiles are aimed at you."

Some of the statements by Pakistan leaders have also left been a cause for embarrassment. At a CNN interview, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was asked about his claim that Pakistan had shot down Indian planes, something New Delhi denied. The minister responded that "it's all over social media". The CNN anchor had to intervene and tell him, "I'm sorry we didn't ask you here to talk about social media content."