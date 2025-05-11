India Warns Of "Fierce And Punitive Response" To Ceasefire Violations By Pak

Pakistan has been 'put on notice', India declared Sunday evening, a day after a US-brokered ceasefire brought the two nations' 100-hour drone and missile war to a halt.

The government said Pak had been sent a 'hotline' message earlier in the day that said any violation of the ceasefire, whether tonight or at a later date, would be responded to 'fiercely'.

The warning came after Pak violated the ceasefire; within hours of it being announced drones were intercepted across Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, and parts of Gujarat too.

In a special briefing this evening, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, India's Director-General of Military Operations, said he spoke to his counterpart at 3.35 pm on Saturday and said cross-border firing and air intrusions by either side were then stopped by 5 pm.

"However... expectedly it took only a couple of hours for Pakistan to violate these arrangements and firing, across the border and the Line of Control, followed by drone intrusions, continued through last night and in the early hours of today," he said.

"These violations were responded to robustly," he stressed, noting that the Chief of Army Staff has granted full authority to counter any violation.

Lt General Ghai then said he sent a 'hotline' message to his counterpart highlighting these violations and India's firm and clear intent to respond 'fiercely' if repeated.

India and Pak stood at the precipice of all-out war this week, trading drone missile strikes and shooting down each other's fighter jets for three successive nights, and each also accusing the other of false flag propaganda and attacking civilian populations