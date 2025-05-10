"Afghan People Don't Need To Be Reminded...": India Demolishes Pak Disinformation

After trying to sow communal discord in India using disinformation, Pakistani army officials have made "ludicrous claims" that Indian missiles have hit Afghanistan, the government said in a briefing this morning.

Pakistani officials also spread fake news about India firing missiles towards Amritsar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters in Delhi.

"Totally frivolous allegation. I only want to point out that the Afghan people don't need to be reminded about which country it is that on multiple occasions in just the last one-and-a-half years targeted civilian infrastructure and population in Afghanistan," Mr Misri said, pointing at Pakistan's attacks on Afghan fighters.

Mr Misri also targeted Pakistan's desperate attempts to portray the Indian government as under pressure from an unhappy citizenry.

"The Pakistan army spokesman seems to take great joy at the fact that the Indian public should criticise the government of India with regard to various issues. It may be a surprise to Pakistan to see citizens criticising their own government. That is the hallmark of any open and functioning democracy. Pakistan's unfamiliarity with that should not be surprising," Mr Misri said.