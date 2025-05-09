Maharashtra Reviews Security, Cyber Attack Threat Amid India-Pak Tension

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a high-level security review meeting in Mumbai on Friday to assess the state's preparedness and coordination across agencies as the India-Pakistan tension escalated this week to the worst in nearly three decades.

The meeting brought together top officials from the police, municipal administration, disaster management and state administration to reinforce security and instil public confidence.

Reviewing the current threat landscape, the Chief Minister stressed that Maharashtra, especially Mumbai, remains vigilant and well-prepared. "Whether it is the police, whether it's the Coast Guard or the Navy, everyone is on alert. There are regular exercises and SOPs are in place," he stated, underlining the government's proactive stance.

The Chief Minister issued a comprehensive set of instructions aimed at enhancing readiness at all levels. Districts across the state have been asked to conduct full-scale security drills, and dedicated war rooms will be set up to ensure seamless coordination during emergencies.

Chaired a review meeting regarding 'Security measures and preparedness' at Varsha Bungalow, Mumbai today.



In the wake of the current tensed situation between India and Pakistan, the State Government is on alert mode. In this high-level meeting, took a holistic review of every

In the event of blackouts - an essential defensive measure to avoid targeting by hostile forces - hospitals must continue operations through alternative power supplies. Measures such as blackout curtains and shielded glass will be implemented to prevent visibility from the outside.

Mr Fadnavis also emphasised the importance of building public awareness. Educational videos and advisories will be distributed to inform citizens, including students, about blackout protocols and safety responses. He directed officials to ensure that every municipality, particularly those in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, work closely with housing societies to spread this information at the grassroots level.

Cyber security and information warfare were other themes discussed in the meeting. The Chief Minister instructed police cyber cells in each district to intensively monitor social media for content aiding hostile interests or spreading misinformation. Strict legal action will be taken against those disseminating fake news or assisting adversarial narratives, said the Chief Minister.

To guard against possible cyber attacks on essential infrastructure such as power grids and water systems, immediate cyber audits have been ordered.

Making sure there are no delays in critical decision-making, emergency funds have been released to all district collectors, empowering them to make urgent purchases on the spot.

The Chief Minister instructed that any important proposals related to security and preparedness must be approved within an hour.

In addition to on-ground vigilance, maritime and aerial surveillance have also come into sharper focus. The state is prepared to hire private fishing trawlers to strengthen coastal patrols, while drone threats were discussed in detail, including the deployment of anti-drone systems. Authorities were directed to remain prepared for rapid medical response and civilian evacuation in case of emergency.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who attended the meeting, echoed the urgency of safeguarding vital installations including oil depots, ports, rail terminals, and key infrastructure like the Atal Setu and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPT).

Mr Shinde noted that coordination is ongoing between the BMC, police, disaster management agencies, and coastal security forces. He also warned citizens not to share videos or photographs of military movements or preparedness activities on social media, calling it a serious risk to national security.

The Deputy Chief Minister also urged people to avoid falling prey to misinformation. "Information will be given by the CMO. Don't panic. Our agencies are strong," he said. He further assured that the armed forces have shown restraint by only targeting terrorist positions, while accusing Pakistan of endangering civilians.

Meanwhile, the state government has cancelled leave for all senior officials in key departments such as health and disaster management to ensure uninterrupted readiness. A follow-up meeting will soon be held with the heads of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard to assess requirements and ensure seamless coordination between the armed forces and civil administration.

While there is no immediate threat to Mumbai or Maharashtra, the government has made it clear that maintaining vigilance, transparency, and preparedness is the top priority. Citizens are urged to stay alert, cooperate with authorities, and rely only on official sources for verified information.