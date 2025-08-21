Video: Party Worker Says "Love You, Dada" To Ajit Pawar. His Response...

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar shared a light-hearted moment with party workers during his visit to Wardha on Thursday. After attending a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) induction programme, Mr Pawar dined at the residence of NCP cooperative leader Sudhir Kothari.

As he was leaving for his next engagement, a party worker called out, "Dada, I love you!" Mr Pawar responded, "I love you too!" and laughed heartily.

Earlier in the day, Mr Pawar conducted a review of development projects across Wardha district. The meeting, held at the District Collector's office, focused on Zilla Parishad activities, urban development, agriculture and rural initiatives, water resources, medical and educational facilities, water management, the district annual plan, the Sevagram development plan, and employment generation.

On X, Mr Pawar spoke of the key outcomes, adding that officials were directed to monitor the progress of all ongoing projects closely and prioritise timely completion.

Mr Pawar also addressed speculation around Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray's meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, calling it a courtesy visit.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "Many leaders meet each other, including the chief minister, whether they are in power or not. Keeping communication is a tradition in our state. There is no need to make a political issue out of this meeting."