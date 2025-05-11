"Navy Was Prepared, Karachi Was A Target Option": India On Op Sindoor

The Navy's deployment in the Arabian Sea during Operation Sindoor virtually forced the Pakistan Navy to remain in the harbour or near the coast, the Indian Navy said today, revealing for the first time the role naval forces played in the Pahalgam terror attack counterstrike.

Explaining the Navy's role, Vice Admiral AN Pramod said the Navy's carrier battle groups, surface forces, submarines and aviation assets were deployed at sea with full combat readiness shortly after the Pahalgam attack. "We tested and refined tactics and procedures at sea during multiple weapon firings in the Arabian Sea within 96 hours of terrorist attacks. The aim was to revalidate our crew, armaments, equipment and platform readiness to deliver various ordnance on selected targets precisely," he said.

The Naval forces, the senior officer said, remained in a "deterrent posture with full readiness and capacity to strike select targets at sea and on land, including Karachi, at a time of our choosing". "The forward deployment of Indian Navy compelled Pakistani naval and air units to be in a defensive posture, mostly inside harbours or very close to the coast, which we monitored continuously," he said, adding that the Navy remained alert throughout this conflict. "Our response has been measured, proportionate, non-escalatory and responsible from Day 1. Accordingly, the calibrated approach considered all options, including the ability of the Indian Navy for offensive action from and at sea, Vice Admiral Pramod said. He added that the application of force by the Navy was planned in sync with the Army and Air Force during the forces' response to this escalation by Pakistan. "Along with the kinetic action by the Indian Army and Indian Air Force, the overwhelming operational edge of Indian Navy at sea contributed towards Pakistab's urgent request for a ceasefire yesterday," he said.

The senior officer said that the Navy remains alert and ready to "respond decisively to any inimical action by Pakistan or Pakistan-based terrorists".