Experts Share Visuals Of Pak Air Bases Hit By Indian Cruise Missiles

Open source intelligence (OSINT) experts and analysts have posted maps and visuals of what they claimed were damages to Pakistan's military infrastructure in cruise missile strikes by India.

The hostilities began with the killing of 26 tourists by Pakistan-linked terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. While India launched precision cruise missile strikes at terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), the neighbouring country where the military has a strong grip on the civilian government escalated the situation by attacking civilian areas in India with drones.

India's response, again, were precision strikes against selected military targets deep inside Pakistani territory. These included radar installations, command and control centres, and ammunition depots in Rafiqui, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Sialkot.

Kawa Space shared a BDA (bomb damage assessment) image of a PAF base in Pakistan's Bholari that it claimed showed the results of precision strikes by an Indian ALCM (air-launched cruise missile). The impact is visible on a PAF (Pakistan Air Force) hangar, it said.

Precision striking by Indian ALCM (Likely Brahmos) at PAF Base Bholari on 10th May 2025.



Damien Symon, who runs the handle detresfa_ on X and is considered one of the most credible OSINT experts, in a post on X showed the damage at Bholari air base.

"Imagery released by an Indian firm (KAWASPACE) spotlights damage at Pakistan's Bholari Airbase - the Indian Air Force strike appears to have severely damaged a hangar, debris visible along with structural damage, runway proximity = possible quick reaction role for the hangar (?)" Mr Symon said.

OSINT handle Kawa Space shared what it claimed was a BDA analysis of PAF base Mushaf in Sargodha. "Post-strike imagery analysis shows the runway destroyed by Indian forces," Kawa Space said.

Another BDA analysis by Kawa Space of PAF base Shahbaz in Jacobabad from Saturday shows the impact of a precision strike by an Indian ALCM visible on a PAF hangar. The image was taken on Sunday.

Precision striking by Indian ALCM at PAF Base Shahbaz, Jacobabad on 10th May 2025.

Quoting Kawa Space, Mr Symon said imagery spotlights damage at Pakistan's Jacobabad air base.

"... The Indian Air Force strike appears to have affected a hangar on the base's main apron - minor, possible secondary damage to the ATC (air traffic controller) building is also suspected," he said.

A satellite image released by a Chinese firm showed a damaged area in Pakistan's Nur Khan air base, Mr Symon said.

"Imagery released by a Chinese satellite firm (MIZAZVISION) helps spotlight damage at Pakistan's Nur Khan Airbase - the Indian Air Force precision strike appears to have focused on disabling infrastructure & ground support vehicles present on site at the time," said the OSINT expert who runs detresfa_ on X.

Any future act of terror by Pakistan will be considered an act of war, and India will respond accordingly, sources said on Saturday.

The announcement of the new rules of engagement against terror with cross-border linkages comes two weeks after the terror attack in Pahalgam.