Act Of Terror Explained: These Terrorist Acts May Be Treated As Act Of War

The government would treat any future act of terror as an act of war, top sources said amid continued drone attacks and cross-border shelling by Pakistan. Islamabad has been escalating the situation by the day, with fresh attempted strikes on military and civilian infrastructure in the country in the wake of India's anti-terror operations being carried out by India in response to the Pahalgam attack. All threats were neutralised by the robust Indian air defence systems.
Here's a comprehensive understanding of what an act of terror is:
- An act of terror can be described as an act carried out with the intention to threaten the unity, integrity, and security of the nation, intimidate the public, or disturb the public order, according to Indian law.
- An act of terror is deliberate violence aimed at spreading fear among the people.
- Acts of terror include bombings, firing, plane hijacking, cyberattacks, or biological, nuclear, or chemical attacks. These also include attacks on government buildings, military camps, or institutions.
- Causing extensive damage to critical infrastructure like dams or power stations can also be treated as an act of terror.
- Acts of terror may also refer to the show or use of criminal force or attempts to do so, which causes or attempts to cause the death of any public functionary, as per Section 113 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.
- The kidnapping of any person or threats to kill or injure such persons in order to compel the federal or state government, or any inter-governmental organisation, to do or abstain from doing any act may also be considered an act of terror.
- Normally, non-state actors carry out acts of terror. However, state-sponsored terrorism isn't new. Pakistan's role in funding and training terrorists is widely known. Their military action following Indian strikes on terror camps across the border exposed the backing Pakistan's government has provided to groups that spread terror in India.
- Any act included within the scope of any of the treaties listed in the Second Schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, may also be treated as an act of terror. An officer not below the rank of Superintendent of Police shall decide whether to register the case under Section 113 of the BNS or the UAPA, according to the BNS.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world