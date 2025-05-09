2 Commercial Flights Seen Near Lahore Amid Drone Attack, Likely Used As Shield

Two commercial aircraft were seen flying near Pakistan's Lahore tonight while Indian air defence forces intercepted incoming drones in the northern region.

The government in the briefing earlier today had said Pakistan did not close its airspace on Thursday night and allowed civilian aircraft to operate, while it sneakily launched Turkish-made drones at Indian cities.

Pakistan used the unsuspecting civilian aircraft flying in its airspace as shields, the government said.

A Pakistan Airlines flight, PIA 306, was seen flying close to the international border. The flight took off from Karachi and was headed to Lahore.

Another flight, ABQ406, was scheduled to land at 10 pm, Pakistan time. It was also flying from Karachi to Lahore.