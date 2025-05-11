Ceasefire After 4 Days: Inside Story Of How India-Pakistan Reached Agreement

After four days of precision missile strikes, drone incursions, and artillery battles across the Line of Control (LoC), India and Pakistan agreed to halt all military actions on land, air, and sea, with effect from the evening of May 10. Hours later, Pakistani drones were sighted and intercepted in various locations in Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, and parts of Gujarat.

India said Pakistan has violated the ceasefire, adding that the armed forces were giving an "adequate and appropriate response". Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a press briefing, stressed that India takes "very, very serious notice of these violations."

These developments followed a sequence of escalating military exchanges since Friday morning. But what exactly unfolded?

Here's a timeline: