Kamal Haasan Defers Audio Launch Of Film 'Thug Life' Amid India-Pak Tension

Actor Kamal Haasan, today, rescheduled the audio launch for his upcoming film Thug Life, scheduled for 16 May amid a state of heightened alert in the country.

The actor said, "As our soldiers stand firm on the frontlines with unflinching courage in defence of our motherland, I believe it is a time for quiet solidarity, not celebration." The actor said the revised date for the film, directed by Mani Ratnam, will be announced later. He added that "As citizens, it is our duty to respond with restraint and solidarity."

Expressing solidarity with soldiers, Chief Minister MK Stalin today called for a march tomorrow, along the Marina from the DGP office to the Island Ground. Ministers, ex-servicemen and students are scheduled to join. The Chief Minister also appealed to the public to be part of the march in support of the Indian army for their valiant efforts to defend the country.

At a public meeting in Trichy, MK Stalin also led the gathering to salute the soldiers as a mark of respect and as a tribute to the lives lost in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Citing safety concerns expressed by parents of 52 Tamil Nadu students studying in Kashmir and 4 other students visiting the state, MK Stalin said the government has ensured the safety of the students and they are speaking to authorities in the Union Territory and that they'd be flown to Chennai once the situation improves. Four students who are already travelling by road are expected to reach Delhi tonight and will fly back home by tomorrow morning.

The Leader of Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswamy, urged his party members to neither meet him nor celebrate his birthday on May 12. He appealed to pray for the well-being and victory of soldiers and to be part of welfare programmes, including health camps and blood donation.

(With inputs from Deepthi Joseph)